    Banas Finance Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.02 crore, up 42.14% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2023 / 07:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Banas Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.02 crore in June 2023 up 42.14% from Rs. 7.75 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.50 crore in June 2023 up 111.36% from Rs. 57.19 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.26 crore in June 2023 up 110.94% from Rs. 57.23 crore in June 2022.

    Banas Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 22.30 in June 2022.

    Banas Finance shares closed at 15.98 on August 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.99% returns over the last 6 months and -17.42% over the last 12 months.

    Banas Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.026.317.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.026.317.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.3710.947.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.54-2.52-0.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.270.25
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.322.19-0.91
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.1611.340.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.08-15.911.00
    Other Income0.180.99-58.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.26-14.92-57.23
    Interest0.020.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.23-14.94-57.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.23-14.94-57.25
    Tax0.28-44.98--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.9530.04-57.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.9530.04-57.25
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.540.530.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.5030.56-57.19
    Equity Share Capital48.0548.0525.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.356.36-22.30
    Diluted EPS1.356.36-22.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.356.36-22.30
    Diluted EPS1.356.36-22.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

