Banas Finance Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.02 crore, up 42.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.02 crore in June 2023 up 42.14% from Rs. 7.75 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.50 crore in June 2023 up 111.36% from Rs. 57.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.26 crore in June 2023 up 110.94% from Rs. 57.23 crore in June 2022.

Banas Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 22.30 in June 2022.

Banas Finance shares closed at 15.98 on August 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.99% returns over the last 6 months and -17.42% over the last 12 months.