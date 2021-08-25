Banas Finance Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore, down 22.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore in June 2021 down 22.08% from Rs. 3.76 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.33 crore in June 2021 up 693.12% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2021 up 673.21% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2020.

Banas Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.25 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.49 in June 2020.

Banas Finance shares closed at 6.12 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 25.15% returns over the last 6 months and 153.94% over the last 12 months.