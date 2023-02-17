 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banas Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore, down 95.86% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Banas Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore in December 2022 down 95.86% from Rs. 58.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.73 crore in December 2022 down 110.86% from Rs. 52.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.41 crore in December 2022 down 112.08% from Rs. 53.07 crore in December 2021.

Banas Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.42 1.24 58.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.42 1.24 58.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.07 0.65 7.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.09 -0.55 -2.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.28 0.42 0.09
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -1.57 0.67 -0.71
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.22 0.51 0.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.49 -0.46 53.02
Other Income -4.93 -20.63 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.41 -21.08 53.07
Interest 0.00 0.04 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.42 -21.13 53.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.42 -21.13 53.05
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.42 -21.13 53.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.42 -21.13 53.05
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.68 -0.09 -0.22
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -5.73 -21.22 52.83
Equity Share Capital 48.05 48.05 25.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.19 -4.42 20.62
Diluted EPS -1.19 -4.42 20.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.19 -4.42 20.62
Diluted EPS -1.19 -4.42 20.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited