Banas Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore, down 95.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore in December 2022 down 95.86% from Rs. 58.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.73 crore in December 2022 down 110.86% from Rs. 52.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.41 crore in December 2022 down 112.08% from Rs. 53.07 crore in December 2021.

Banas Finance shares closed at 13.50 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.83% returns over the last 6 months and -78.91% over the last 12 months.