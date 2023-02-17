English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Banas Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore, down 95.86% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Banas Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore in December 2022 down 95.86% from Rs. 58.45 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.73 crore in December 2022 down 110.86% from Rs. 52.83 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.41 crore in December 2022 down 112.08% from Rs. 53.07 crore in December 2021.

    Banas Finance shares closed at 13.50 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.83% returns over the last 6 months and -78.91% over the last 12 months.

    Banas Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.421.2458.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.421.2458.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.070.657.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.09-0.55-2.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.420.09
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-1.570.67-0.71
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.220.510.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.49-0.4653.02
    Other Income-4.93-20.630.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.41-21.0853.07
    Interest0.000.040.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.42-21.1353.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.42-21.1353.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.42-21.1353.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.42-21.1353.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.68-0.09-0.22
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.73-21.2252.83
    Equity Share Capital48.0548.0525.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.19-4.4220.62
    Diluted EPS-1.19-4.4220.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.19-4.4220.62
    Diluted EPS-1.19-4.4220.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Banas Finance #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:51 am