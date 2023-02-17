Banas Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore, down 95.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Banas Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore in December 2022 down 95.86% from Rs. 58.45 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.73 crore in December 2022 down 110.86% from Rs. 52.83 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.41 crore in December 2022 down 112.08% from Rs. 53.07 crore in December 2021.
Banas Finance shares closed at 13.50 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.83% returns over the last 6 months and -78.91% over the last 12 months.
|Banas Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.42
|1.24
|58.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.42
|1.24
|58.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.07
|0.65
|7.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.09
|-0.55
|-2.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.42
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-1.57
|0.67
|-0.71
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.22
|0.51
|0.78
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.49
|-0.46
|53.02
|Other Income
|-4.93
|-20.63
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.41
|-21.08
|53.07
|Interest
|0.00
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.42
|-21.13
|53.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.42
|-21.13
|53.05
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.42
|-21.13
|53.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.42
|-21.13
|53.05
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.68
|-0.09
|-0.22
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.73
|-21.22
|52.83
|Equity Share Capital
|48.05
|48.05
|25.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.19
|-4.42
|20.62
|Diluted EPS
|-1.19
|-4.42
|20.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.19
|-4.42
|20.62
|Diluted EPS
|-1.19
|-4.42
|20.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited