Banas Finance Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 58.45 crore, up 1765.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.45 crore in December 2021 up 1765.8% from Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.83 crore in December 2021 up 457.32% from Rs. 9.48 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.07 crore in December 2021 up 476.85% from Rs. 9.20 crore in December 2020.

Banas Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 20.62 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.52 in December 2020.

Banas Finance shares closed at 74.75 on February 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1,066.15% returns over the last 6 months and 1,504.08% over the last 12 months.