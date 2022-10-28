Banaras Beads Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.53 crore, down 20.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.53 crore in September 2022 down 20.27% from Rs. 10.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2022 down 29.29% from Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2022 down 27.27% from Rs. 2.20 crore in September 2021.

Banaras Beads EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.18 in September 2021.

Banaras Beads shares closed at 83.70 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.49% returns over the last 6 months and 5.28% over the last 12 months.