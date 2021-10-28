Banaras Beads Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore, up 59.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore in September 2021 up 59.53% from Rs. 6.70 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2021 up 66.52% from Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in September 2021 up 46.67% from Rs. 1.50 crore in September 2020.

Banaras Beads EPS has increased to Rs. 2.18 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.31 in September 2020.

Banaras Beads shares closed at 80.00 on October 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 60.80% returns over the last 6 months and 38.89% over the last 12 months.