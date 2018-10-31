Banaras Beads Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore, down 36.09% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore in September 2018 down 36.09% from Rs. 6.59 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2018 down 42.96% from Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2018 down 36.64% from Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2017.

Banaras Beads EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.93 in September 2017.

Banaras Beads shares closed at 49.15 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -16.98% returns over the last 6 months and -21.30% over the last 12 months.