    Banaras Beads Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.81 crore, up 73.35% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Banaras Beads are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.81 crore in March 2023 up 73.35% from Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2023 down 0.54% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2023 up 73.64% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.

    Banaras Beads EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.87 in March 2022.

    Banaras Beads shares closed at 82.00 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.97% returns over the last 6 months and 14.29% over the last 12 months.

    Banaras Beads
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.812.965.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.812.965.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.081.135.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.56-2.06-5.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.391.151.61
    Depreciation0.480.250.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.712.363.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.720.12-0.06
    Other Income0.710.350.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.430.470.78
    Interest0.630.100.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.800.370.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.800.370.71
    Tax0.220.100.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.570.270.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.570.270.58
    Equity Share Capital6.616.616.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.860.410.87
    Diluted EPS0.860.410.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.860.410.87
    Diluted EPS0.860.410.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
