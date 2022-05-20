Banaras Beads Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.08 crore, up 41.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.08 crore in March 2022 up 41.59% from Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022 up 83.5% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022 up 41.03% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2021.

Banaras Beads EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2021.

Banaras Beads shares closed at 74.50 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.40% returns over the last 6 months and 48.11% over the last 12 months.