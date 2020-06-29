Banaras Beads Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore, up 15.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore in March 2020 up 15.37% from Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2020 up 73.4% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2020 up 32.08% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2019.

Banaras Beads EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.60 in March 2019.

Banaras Beads shares closed at 40.40 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 40.28% returns over the last 6 months and -8.18% over the last 12 months.