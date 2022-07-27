Banaras Beads Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.68 crore, up 96.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.68 crore in June 2022 up 96.72% from Rs. 3.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022 up 112.65% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2022 up 57.14% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2021.

Banaras Beads EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in June 2021.

Banaras Beads shares closed at 74.00 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.91% returns over the last 6 months and -3.90% over the last 12 months.