Banaras Beads Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore, down 14.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore in June 2021 down 14.46% from Rs. 3.97 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021 down 47.96% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2021 down 34.19% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2020.

Banaras Beads EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.92 in June 2020.

Banaras Beads shares closed at 90.45 on July 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.55% returns over the last 6 months and 128.99% over the last 12 months.