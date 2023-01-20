Banaras Beads Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore, down 50.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore in December 2022 down 50.27% from Rs. 5.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 52.88% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 down 43.31% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

Banaras Beads EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.88 in December 2021.

Banaras Beads shares closed at 86.00 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.21% returns over the last 6 months and -12.69% over the last 12 months.