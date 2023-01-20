English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Banaras Beads Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore, down 50.27% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Banaras Beads are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore in December 2022 down 50.27% from Rs. 5.95 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 52.88% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 down 43.31% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

    Banaras Beads EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.88 in December 2021.

    Banaras Beads shares closed at 86.00 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.21% returns over the last 6 months and -12.69% over the last 12 months.

    Banaras Beads
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.968.535.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.968.535.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.132.182.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.061.38-1.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.151.281.13
    Depreciation0.250.250.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.362.512.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.120.920.60
    Other Income0.350.430.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.471.350.94
    Interest0.100.000.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.371.350.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.371.350.83
    Tax0.100.330.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.271.020.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.271.020.58
    Equity Share Capital6.616.616.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.411.540.88
    Diluted EPS0.411.540.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.411.540.88
    Diluted EPS0.411.540.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Banaras Beads #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm