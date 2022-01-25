Banaras Beads Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.95 crore, down 4.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.95 crore in December 2021 down 4.22% from Rs. 6.21 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021 down 3.34% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021 down 8.63% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2020.

Banaras Beads EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.88 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.91 in December 2020.

Banaras Beads shares closed at 99.85 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.68% returns over the last 6 months and 71.42% over the last 12 months.