Banaras Beads Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.26 crore, up 98.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.26 crore in December 2019 up 98.54% from Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2019 up 542.25% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2019 up 65% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2018.

Banaras Beads EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2018.

Banaras Beads shares closed at 35.55 on January 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.39% returns over the last 6 months and -23.63% over the last 12 months.