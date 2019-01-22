Banaras Beads Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.15 crore, down 53.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.15 crore in December 2018 down 53.25% from Rs. 6.74 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 84.24% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2018 down 47.37% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2017.

Banaras Beads EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.63 in December 2017.

Banaras Beads shares closed at 49.15 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -3.63% returns over the last 6 months and -31.93% over the last 12 months.