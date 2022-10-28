BAMPSL Sec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 1942.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in September 2022 up 1942.28% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 610.16% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 425% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

BAMPSL Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

BAMPSL Sec shares closed at 7.46 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.91% returns over the last 6 months and 144.59% over the last 12 months.