BAMPSL Sec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 857.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in March 2022 up 857.4% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 up 427.48% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 up 325% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

BAMPSL Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2021.

BAMPSL Sec shares closed at 6.63 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 77.75% returns over the last 6 months and 123.99% over the last 12 months.