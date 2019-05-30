BAMPSL Sec Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore, down 27.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore in March 2019 down 27.34% from Rs. 11.89 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2019 down 207.5% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2019 down 60.71% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2018.

BAMPSL Sec shares closed at 1.89 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 73.39% returns over the last 6 months and 2.16% over the last 12 months.