BAMPSL Sec Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore, down 27.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BAMPSL Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore in March 2019 down 27.34% from Rs. 11.89 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2019 down 207.5% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2019 down 60.71% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2018.
BAMPSL Sec shares closed at 1.89 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 73.39% returns over the last 6 months and 2.16% over the last 12 months.
|
|BAMPSL Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.16
|0.20
|11.49
|Other Operating Income
|0.48
|0.46
|0.41
|Total Income From Operations
|8.64
|0.66
|11.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.19
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.07
|--
|21.64
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.24
|0.01
|-10.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.22
|0.56
|1.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.91
|-0.12
|-0.61
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.91
|-0.12
|-0.61
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.91
|-0.12
|-0.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.91
|-0.12
|-0.61
|Tax
|-0.26
|-0.04
|-0.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.65
|-0.08
|-0.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.65
|-0.08
|-0.21
|Equity Share Capital
|34.04
|34.04
|34.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|3.50
|--
|3.60
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited