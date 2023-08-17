BAMPSL Sec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore, up 13173.82% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.21 2.04 0.02 Other Operating Income -- -- 0.01 Total Income From Operations 4.21 2.04 0.03 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 4.20 2.06 0.02 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 -0.02 0.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.01 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.07 0.03 0.06 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 -0.05 -0.07 Other Income 0.04 0.46 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 0.42 -0.07 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.06 0.42 -0.07 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.06 0.42 -0.07 Tax -- 0.09 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.06 0.33 -0.07 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.06 0.33 -0.07 Equity Share Capital 34.04 34.04 34.04 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 3.24 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.02 0.10 -0.02 Diluted EPS -- 0.10 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.02 0.10 -0.02 Diluted EPS -- 0.10 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited