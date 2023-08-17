English
    BAMPSL Sec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore, up 13173.82% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BAMPSL Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore in June 2023 up 13173.82% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 13.97% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 14.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.BAMPSL Sec shares closed at 9.37 on August 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.52% returns over the last 6 months and 28.36% over the last 12 months.
    BAMPSL Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.212.040.02
    Other Operating Income----0.01
    Total Income From Operations4.212.040.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.202.060.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.01-0.020.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.030.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.05-0.07
    Other Income0.040.46--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.42-0.07
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.060.42-0.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.060.42-0.07
    Tax--0.09--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.060.33-0.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.060.33-0.07
    Equity Share Capital34.0434.0434.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----3.24
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.10-0.02
    Diluted EPS--0.10--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.10-0.02
    Diluted EPS--0.10--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #BAMPSL Sec #BAMPSL Securities #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: Aug 17, 2023 04:33 pm

