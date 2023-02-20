 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BAMPSL Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, up 517.36% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BAMPSL Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore in December 2022 up 517.36% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 85.1% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

BAMPSL Securities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.78 0.14 0.04
Other Operating Income 0.07 0.16 0.10
Total Income From Operations 0.85 0.30 0.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.78 0.14 1.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 -- -1.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.01
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.02 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 0.13 0.03
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 0.13 0.03
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.04 0.13 0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.04 0.13 0.03
Tax -- -- 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.04 0.13 0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.04 0.13 0.02
Equity Share Capital 34.04 34.04 34.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 3.24 3.24 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.04 0.01
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.04 0.01
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited