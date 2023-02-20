BAMPSL Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, up 517.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore in December 2022 up 517.36% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 85.1% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

BAMPSL Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

BAMPSL Sec shares closed at 8.19 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.19% returns over the last 6 months and 82.00% over the last 12 months.