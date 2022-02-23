BAMPSL Sec Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 394.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2021 up 394.95% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 up 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 up 250% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

BAMPSL Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.

BAMPSL Sec shares closed at 4.25 on February 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 57.99% returns over the last 6 months and 99.53% over the last 12 months.