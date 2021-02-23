BAMPSL Sec Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 94.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 94.53% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 88.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 83.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

BAMPSL Sec shares closed at 2.17 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 178.21% returns over the last 6 months and 138.46% over the last 12 months.