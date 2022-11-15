Bambino Agro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.81 crore, up 17.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.81 crore in September 2022 up 17.3% from Rs. 80.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.04 crore in September 2022 up 3.75% from Rs. 3.89 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.19 crore in September 2022 up 5% from Rs. 7.80 crore in September 2021.

Bambino Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 5.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.86 in September 2021.

Bambino Agro shares closed at 316.00 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.41% returns over the last 6 months and 10.61% over the last 12 months.