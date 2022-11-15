English
    Bambino Agro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.81 crore, up 17.3% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bambino Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 94.81 crore in September 2022 up 17.3% from Rs. 80.83 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.04 crore in September 2022 up 3.75% from Rs. 3.89 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.19 crore in September 2022 up 5% from Rs. 7.80 crore in September 2021.

    Bambino Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 5.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.86 in September 2021.

    Bambino Agro shares closed at 316.00 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.41% returns over the last 6 months and 10.61% over the last 12 months.

    Bambino Agro Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations94.8163.3680.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations94.8163.3680.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials51.9531.4734.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.9710.3518.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.71-0.091.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.256.808.09
    Depreciation0.840.830.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.778.5410.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.335.467.01
    Other Income0.020.070.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.355.537.06
    Interest1.591.702.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.773.845.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.773.845.04
    Tax1.731.071.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.042.773.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.042.773.89
    Equity Share Capital8.018.018.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.043.464.86
    Diluted EPS5.043.464.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.043.464.86
    Diluted EPS5.043.464.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
