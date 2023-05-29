Bambino Agro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.12 crore, up 18.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bambino Agro Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 71.12 crore in March 2023 up 18.32% from Rs. 60.11 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2023 down 27.62% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2023 down 30.02% from Rs. 4.63 crore in March 2022.
Bambino Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2022.
|Bambino Agro shares closed at 314.80 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.59% returns over the last 6 months and 14.91% over the last 12 months.
|Bambino Agro Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|71.12
|73.91
|60.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|71.12
|73.91
|60.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.81
|35.59
|25.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.30
|16.21
|13.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.52
|-2.89
|0.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.41
|7.83
|7.71
|Depreciation
|1.12
|0.88
|0.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.51
|12.12
|8.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.44
|4.16
|3.75
|Other Income
|1.68
|0.13
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.12
|4.29
|3.87
|Interest
|1.00
|2.02
|2.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.12
|2.27
|1.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.12
|2.27
|1.79
|Tax
|0.48
|0.51
|0.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.64
|1.77
|0.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.64
|1.77
|0.88
|Equity Share Capital
|8.01
|8.01
|8.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.79
|2.21
|1.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.79
|2.21
|1.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.79
|2.21
|1.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.79
|2.21
|1.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited