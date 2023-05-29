English
    Bambino Agro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.12 crore, up 18.32% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bambino Agro Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 71.12 crore in March 2023 up 18.32% from Rs. 60.11 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2023 down 27.62% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2023 down 30.02% from Rs. 4.63 crore in March 2022.
    Bambino Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2022.Bambino Agro shares closed at 314.80 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.59% returns over the last 6 months and 14.91% over the last 12 months.
    Bambino Agro Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations71.1273.9160.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations71.1273.9160.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.8135.5925.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.3016.2113.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.52-2.890.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.417.837.71
    Depreciation1.120.880.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.5112.128.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.444.163.75
    Other Income1.680.130.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.124.293.87
    Interest1.002.022.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.122.271.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.122.271.79
    Tax0.480.510.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.641.770.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.641.770.88
    Equity Share Capital8.018.018.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.792.211.10
    Diluted EPS0.792.211.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.792.211.10
    Diluted EPS0.792.211.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Bambino Agro #Bambino Agro Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 04:47 pm