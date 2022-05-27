Bambino Agro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.11 crore, up 8.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.11 crore in March 2022 up 8.4% from Rs. 55.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022 up 535.66% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.63 crore in March 2022 up 46.06% from Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2021.

Bambino Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2021.

Bambino Agro shares closed at 273.95 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.68% returns over the last 6 months and 24.86% over the last 12 months.