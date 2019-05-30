Bambino Agro Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 63.89 crore, up 56.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.89 crore in March 2019 up 56.05% from Rs. 40.94 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019 up 58.03% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.63 crore in March 2019 up 401.97% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2018.

Bambino Agro shares closed at 174.10 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -3.89% returns over the last 6 months and -19.44% over the last 12 months.