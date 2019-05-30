Bambino Agro Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 63.89 crore, up 56.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bambino Agro Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 63.89 crore in March 2019 up 56.05% from Rs. 40.94 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019 up 58.03% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.63 crore in March 2019 up 401.97% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2018.
Bambino Agro shares closed at 174.10 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -3.89% returns over the last 6 months and -19.44% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bambino Agro Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|63.89
|59.91
|40.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|63.89
|59.91
|40.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.16
|29.98
|15.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.07
|12.41
|9.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|-0.04
|2.46
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|5.56
|4.76
|Depreciation
|0.62
|0.74
|0.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.10
|7.89
|7.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.94
|3.37
|0.60
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.26
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.01
|3.63
|0.81
|Interest
|6.87
|1.30
|0.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.14
|2.33
|0.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.14
|2.33
|0.19
|Tax
|0.27
|0.87
|0.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|1.47
|-0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|1.47
|-0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|8.01
|8.01
|8.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|1.83
|-0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|1.83
|-0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|1.83
|-0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|1.83
|-0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited