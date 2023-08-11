Bambino Agro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.76 crore, up 21.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.76 crore in June 2023 up 21.15% from Rs. 63.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.18 crore in June 2023 up 14.73% from Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.56 crore in June 2023 up 18.87% from Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2022.

Bambino Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.46 in June 2022.

Bambino Agro shares closed at 308.75 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.41% returns over the last 6 months and 12.83% over the last 12 months.