    Bambino Agro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.76 crore, up 21.15% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bambino Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.76 crore in June 2023 up 21.15% from Rs. 63.36 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.18 crore in June 2023 up 14.73% from Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.56 crore in June 2023 up 18.87% from Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2022.

    Bambino Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.46 in June 2022.

    Bambino Agro shares closed at 308.75 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.41% returns over the last 6 months and 12.83% over the last 12 months.

    Bambino Agro Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.7671.1263.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.7671.1263.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.2831.8131.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.8214.3010.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.230.52-0.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.229.416.80
    Depreciation1.161.120.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.6913.518.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.360.445.46
    Other Income0.041.680.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.402.125.53
    Interest2.001.001.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.401.123.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.401.123.84
    Tax1.220.481.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.180.642.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.180.642.77
    Equity Share Capital8.018.018.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.970.793.46
    Diluted EPS3.970.793.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.970.793.46
    Diluted EPS3.970.793.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

