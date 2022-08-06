Bambino Agro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.36 crore, up 13.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.36 crore in June 2022 up 13.05% from Rs. 56.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2022 up 13.29% from Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2022 up 5.65% from Rs. 6.02 crore in June 2021.

Bambino Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 3.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.05 in June 2021.

Bambino Agro shares closed at 275.15 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.33% returns over the last 6 months and -20.44% over the last 12 months.