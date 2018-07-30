Bambino Agro standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 45.48 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 45.48 40.94 27.66 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 45.48 40.94 27.66 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 23.95 15.54 14.71 Purchase of Traded Goods 7.20 9.81 1.38 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.92 2.46 -4.66 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.18 4.76 4.59 Depreciation 0.72 0.71 0.70 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 7.21 7.07 7.66 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.14 0.60 3.28 Other Income 0.24 0.21 0.44 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.38 0.81 3.72 Interest 1.29 0.62 2.20 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.09 0.19 1.52 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2.09 0.19 1.52 Tax 0.68 0.51 0.50 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.42 -0.32 1.02 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.42 -0.32 1.02 Equity Share Capital 8.01 8.01 8.01 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.77 -0.40 1.27 Diluted EPS 1.77 -0.40 1.27 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.77 -0.40 1.27 Diluted EPS 1.77 -0.40 1.27 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited