Bambino Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.91 crore, up 22.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bambino Agro Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 73.91 crore in December 2022 up 22.48% from Rs. 60.34 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2022 up 8.15% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.17 crore in December 2022 down 11.47% from Rs. 5.84 crore in December 2021.
Bambino Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 2.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.04 in December 2021.
|Bambino Agro shares closed at 345.20 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.67% returns over the last 6 months and 15.01% over the last 12 months.
|Bambino Agro Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|73.91
|94.81
|60.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|73.91
|94.81
|60.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.59
|51.95
|22.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.21
|14.97
|18.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.89
|1.71
|-2.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.83
|7.25
|7.14
|Depreciation
|0.88
|0.84
|0.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.12
|10.77
|9.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.16
|7.33
|5.03
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.02
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.29
|7.35
|5.10
|Interest
|2.02
|1.59
|2.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.27
|5.77
|2.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.27
|5.77
|2.82
|Tax
|0.51
|1.73
|1.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.77
|4.04
|1.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.77
|4.04
|1.64
|Equity Share Capital
|8.01
|8.01
|8.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.21
|5.04
|2.04
|Diluted EPS
|2.21
|5.04
|2.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.21
|5.04
|2.04
|Diluted EPS
|2.21
|5.04
|2.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited