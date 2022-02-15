Bambino Agro Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60.34 crore, down 9.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.34 crore in December 2021 down 9.99% from Rs. 67.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2021 down 45.26% from Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.84 crore in December 2021 down 18.21% from Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2020.

Bambino Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.73 in December 2020.

Bambino Agro shares closed at 287.00 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.48% returns over the last 6 months and 43.29% over the last 12 months.