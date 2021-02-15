Bambino Agro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 67.04 crore, up 11.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.04 crore in December 2020 up 11.22% from Rs. 60.27 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2020 down 41.35% from Rs. 5.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2020 down 0.14% from Rs. 7.15 crore in December 2019.

Bambino Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.73 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.44 in December 2019.

Bambino Agro shares closed at 226.00 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 50.42% returns over the last 6 months and 99.21% over the last 12 months.