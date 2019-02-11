Bambino Agro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 59.91 crore, up 39.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.91 crore in December 2018 up 39.02% from Rs. 43.10 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2018 up 56.17% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2018 up 24.15% from Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2017.

Bambino Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.17 in December 2017.

Bambino Agro shares closed at 180.65 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -17.47% returns over the last 6 months and -25.96% over the last 12 months.