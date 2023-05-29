Balurghat Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.87 crore, up 2.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.87 crore in March 2023 up 2.58% from Rs. 16.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 83.52% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 down 68.29% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2022.

Balurghat Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.74 in March 2022.

Balurghat Tech shares closed at 12.67 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.72% returns over the last 6 months and 43.98% over the last 12 months.