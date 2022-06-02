Balurghat Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.45 crore, down 21.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.45 crore in March 2022 down 21.67% from Rs. 21.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2022 up 226.67% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2022 up 740.62% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

Balurghat Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2021.

Balurghat Tech shares closed at 8.65 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.19% returns over the last 6 months and -20.64% over the last 12 months.