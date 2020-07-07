Balurghat Tech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.58 crore, up 87.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.58 crore in March 2020 up 87.54% from Rs. 16.31 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2020 up 224.06% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2020 up 168.85% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2019.

Balurghat Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2019.

Balurghat Tech shares closed at 8.80 on July 06, 2020 (BSE) and has given 1.73% returns over the last 6 months and 87.23% over the last 12 months.