Balurghat Tech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.31 crore, up 21.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.31 crore in March 2019 up 21.36% from Rs. 13.44 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2019 down 25.25% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2019 down 25.61% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2018.

Balurghat Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2018.

Balurghat Tech shares closed at 6.45 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 64.54% returns over the last 6 months and 20.11% over the last 12 months.