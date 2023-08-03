Balurghat Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.70 crore, up 32.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.70 crore in June 2023 up 32.81% from Rs. 14.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2023 up 274.08% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2023 up 101.67% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022.

Balurghat Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

Balurghat Tech shares closed at 11.42 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.48% returns over the last 6 months and 33.41% over the last 12 months.