Balurghat Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.51 crore, down 1.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.51 crore in December 2022 down 1.96% from Rs. 16.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 33.15% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 down 12.4% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.