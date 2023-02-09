Balurghat Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.51 crore, down 1.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.51 crore in December 2022 down 1.96% from Rs. 16.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 33.15% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 down 12.4% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.

Balurghat Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2021.

Balurghat Tech shares closed at 13.42 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 57.88% returns over the last 6 months and 25.42% over the last 12 months.