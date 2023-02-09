English
    Balurghat Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.51 crore, down 1.96% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balurghat Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.51 crore in December 2022 down 1.96% from Rs. 16.84 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 33.15% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 down 12.4% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.

    Balurghat Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.5116.2816.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.5116.2816.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.0113.9113.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.820.800.79
    Depreciation0.130.120.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.620.520.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.920.931.08
    Other Income0.080.050.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.000.971.17
    Interest0.320.290.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.680.690.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.680.690.75
    Tax0.180.21--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.500.480.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.500.480.75
    Equity Share Capital17.4117.4117.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited