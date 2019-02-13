Balurghat Tech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.08 crore, down 1.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.08 crore in December 2018 down 1.33% from Rs. 13.26 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2018 up 52.23% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2018 up 55.26% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2017.

Balurghat Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2017.

Balurghat Tech shares closed at 4.70 on January 25, 2019 (BSE) and has given 44.17% returns over the last 6 months and -29.75% over the last 12 months.