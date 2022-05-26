Balu Forge Indu Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.29 crore, up 89.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.29 crore in March 2022 up 89.71% from Rs. 43.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.91 crore in March 2022 up 127.8% from Rs. 4.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.72 crore in March 2022 up 83.43% from Rs. 8.57 crore in March 2021.

Balu Forge Indu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.55 in March 2021.

Balu Forge Indu shares closed at 97.20 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -60.12% returns over the last 6 months and -58.11% over the last 12 months.