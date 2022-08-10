 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Balu Forge Indu Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.53 crore, up 16.79% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balu Forge Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 56.53 crore in June 2022 up 16.79% from Rs. 48.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.66 crore in June 2022 up 98.08% from Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.09 crore in June 2022 up 52.97% from Rs. 7.25 crore in June 2021.

Balu Forge Indu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in June 2021.

Balu Forge Indu shares closed at 65.00 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -54.26% returns over the last 6 months and -74.16% over the last 12 months.

Balu Forge Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 56.53 82.29 48.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 56.53 82.29 48.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26.49 65.87 40.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.70 -6.79 -1.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.48 1.20 0.93
Depreciation 0.29 0.28 0.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.78 11.48 3.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.79 10.24 5.22
Other Income 3.01 5.20 1.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.80 15.44 6.97
Interest 1.63 1.69 1.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.16 13.75 5.41
Exceptional Items -- -0.21 --
P/L Before Tax 9.16 13.55 5.41
Tax 1.50 2.64 1.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.66 10.91 3.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.66 10.91 3.87
Equity Share Capital 83.36 82.31 74.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.93 1.45 0.54
Diluted EPS 0.93 1.44 0.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.93 1.45 0.54
Diluted EPS 0.93 1.44 0.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:22 pm
