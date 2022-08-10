Balu Forge Indu Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.53 crore, up 16.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.53 crore in June 2022 up 16.79% from Rs. 48.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.66 crore in June 2022 up 98.08% from Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.09 crore in June 2022 up 52.97% from Rs. 7.25 crore in June 2021.

Balu Forge Indu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in June 2021.

Balu Forge Indu shares closed at 65.00 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -54.26% returns over the last 6 months and -74.16% over the last 12 months.