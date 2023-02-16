Balu Forge Indu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.69 crore, down 8.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.69 crore in December 2022 down 8.34% from Rs. 80.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2022 down 3.71% from Rs. 8.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.98 crore in December 2022 up 28.34% from Rs. 13.23 crore in December 2021.