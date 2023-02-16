 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Balu Forge Indu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.69 crore, down 8.34% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balu Forge Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 73.69 crore in December 2022 down 8.34% from Rs. 80.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2022 down 3.71% from Rs. 8.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.98 crore in December 2022 up 28.34% from Rs. 13.23 crore in December 2021.

Balu Forge Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 73.69 55.13 80.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 73.69 55.13 80.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 60.23 42.16 59.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.33 -4.00 1.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.41 1.75 1.89
Depreciation 0.32 0.29 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.84 11.78 5.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.23 3.15 12.18
Other Income 3.43 6.40 0.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.66 9.56 13.03
Interest 2.75 2.59 1.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.91 6.96 11.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.91 6.96 11.59
Tax 5.60 2.52 2.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.30 4.44 8.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.30 4.44 8.62
Equity Share Capital 83.36 83.36 74.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.00 0.53 1.16
Diluted EPS 1.00 0.53 1.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.00 0.53 1.16
Diluted EPS 1.00 0.53 1.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited